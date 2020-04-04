Brokerages Anticipate CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $25.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CBTX an industry rank of 232 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBTX from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in CBTX by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 22,832 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 62,540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBTX by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 44,408 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. CBTX has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.50 million for the quarter. CBTX had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBTX will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

