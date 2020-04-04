Brokerages Anticipate Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Announce ($0.01) EPS

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $14.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Water Resources an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRS. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $227.85 million, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.45. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 290.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

