Brokerages Anticipate Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Parsley Energy reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 722,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $133,690,000 after acquiring an additional 186,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,262,000 after acquiring an additional 81,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

PE opened at $7.01 on Friday. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.