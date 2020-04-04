Brokerages Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

Shares of PBH opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

