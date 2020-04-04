Brokerages Anticipate Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Announce $0.99 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Synopsys reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.88 to $6.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

In other Synopsys news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $637,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,624 shares of company stock valued at $38,799,720 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,602,000 after buying an additional 118,002 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,940,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,354,000 after buying an additional 273,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,483,000 after buying an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,026,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,004 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $124.55 on Friday. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $166.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.59.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

