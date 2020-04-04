Brokerages Expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) to announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.80 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31.

In other news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 3,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $100,631.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 550,230 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 19,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $447,295.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 362,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,459,898.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,609.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,263,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 306,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 497,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 304,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,061,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter worth about $4,388,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AssetMark Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 820,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

