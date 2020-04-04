Brokerages Expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. Clarus posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clarus had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Clarus from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Clarus stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clarus has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

