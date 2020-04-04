Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.98 billion and the highest is $4.09 billion. Colgate-Palmolive reported sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year sales of $15.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $17.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of CL stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.78%.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,244,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 527,860 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Park National Corp OH increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

