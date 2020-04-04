Brokerages Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $878.88 Million

Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce sales of $878.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $868.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $888.70 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $807.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $10,569,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period.

NYSE FRC opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.22. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

