Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will post $388.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $379.30 million and the highest is $393.60 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $420.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $379.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.77 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.76%.

PKOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $231.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.15. Park-Ohio has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

In other Park-Ohio news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Vilsack purchased 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,431.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,050 shares of company stock worth $198,088. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 159,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

