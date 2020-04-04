Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. PerkinElmer reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $71.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,379,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,566,000 after purchasing an additional 337,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,206,000 after purchasing an additional 498,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,430,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,192,000 after purchasing an additional 96,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,523,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,002,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

