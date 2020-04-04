Brokerages Expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.53 Million

Analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce $158.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.70 million and the lowest is $157.00 million. South State posted sales of $155.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year sales of $980.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $991.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $50.77 on Friday. South State has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in South State in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in South State by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,013,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in South State by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in South State by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

