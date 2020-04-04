Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana bought 2,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $36,811.28. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,684,000 after buying an additional 511,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,769,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 524.4% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $11.89 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

