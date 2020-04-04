Brokerages Set $9.50 Target Price for Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Depomed’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Depomed an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Shares of NYSE ASRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 458,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,458. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Depomed has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $5.76.
Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million.
Depomed Company Profile
Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.
