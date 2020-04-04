Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Bruker worth $27,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 281,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 202.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bruker by 19.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bruker by 172.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 134,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Bruker by 69.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $33.68 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.