BTU Protocol (BTU) Trading 24.8% Higher Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $6,045.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00002559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00052981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.04514275 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037196 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009858 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003394 BTC.

BTU Protocol Token Profile

BTU Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

