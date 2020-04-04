Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BURBY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

BURBY stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

