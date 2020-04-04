Burst (BURST) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $6.93 million and approximately $9,041.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,088,195,383 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Burst

Burst can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, C-CEX, Coinroom, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

