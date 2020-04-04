Bytecoin (BCN) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $37.42 million and approximately $11,652.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and Binance. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00797997 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001505 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, HitBTC, Crex24, cfinex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, OKEx, Coindeal, TradeOgre and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.