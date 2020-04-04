Bytom Price Hits $0.0576 on Major Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $13.28 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinTiger, CoinEx and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00589714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007589 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, Neraex, LBank, OKEx, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io, BitMart, EXX, CoinEx, FCoin, Bibox, Huobi, CoinEgg, BigONE, HitBTC and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

