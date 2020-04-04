C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) Holdings Boosted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,348.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.23.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $68.15 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $56.94 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.47.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

