Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Cambridge Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 33.3% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $86.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cambridge Bancorp an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of CATC opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $85.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.22.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan acquired 2,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.77 per share, with a total value of $145,540.00. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

