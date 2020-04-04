Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.14.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$55.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$54.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$40.76 and a 1 year high of C$61.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.49.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

