Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 50,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CNQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $34.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.