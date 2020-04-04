CanYaCoin Trading Up 30.4% Over Last Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, Cryptopia and Lykke Exchange. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $11.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.19 or 0.04657838 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00069097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037118 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009628 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003371 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,993 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

