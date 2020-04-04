Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.69.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Capri alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. Capri has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.69.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.