Cardano Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptomate, Binance, ZB.COM and Gate.io. Cardano has a market cap of $835.14 million and approximately $82.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005723 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00018812 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.02467074 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008129 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001112 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006227 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, HitBTC, Coinbe, OKEx, Bithumb, CoinFalcon, ABCC, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Huobi, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Exmo, Binance, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

