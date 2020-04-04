Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Cardinal Health worth $79,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

