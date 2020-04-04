CargoX (CXO) One Day Volume Tops $1,100.00

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, CargoX has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $957,008.50 and $1,100.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.38 or 0.02614987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00202067 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

