Carry (CRE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $514,863.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Carry has a total market cap of $6.47 million and approximately $514,863.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.50 or 0.04661331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00069913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037138 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009641 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,551,069,284 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

