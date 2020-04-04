Carry (CRE) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a market cap of $6.28 million and $606,110.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.67 or 0.04388029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00067226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036974 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010019 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

CRE is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry's total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,551,069,284 tokens. Carry's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

