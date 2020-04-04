Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) will announce $141.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.70 million and the lowest is $139.30 million. Cars.com posted sales of $154.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $567.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $541.39 million to $593.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $617.10 million, with estimates ranging from $609.72 million to $624.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARS. B. Riley cut their target price on Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cars.com from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,782.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Rogers acquired 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $49,632.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 27,650 shares of company stock valued at $171,254. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CARS opened at $3.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $241.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

