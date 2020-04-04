carVertical Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, carVertical has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $808,506.74 and $11,828.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.22 or 0.02617567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033899 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical launched on December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

