Cashaa 24 Hour Volume Hits $430.00 (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Cashaa has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, IDEX and Exrates. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $430.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.64 or 0.02616914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00201886 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047638 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.