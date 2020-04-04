Cashaa Hits Market Capitalization of $3.18 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, TOPBTC, HitBTC and IDEX. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $1,229.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.64 or 0.02616280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00203513 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cashaa

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

