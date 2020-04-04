Castle (CSTL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a total market capitalization of $42,396.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.01008330 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000752 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 17,342,429 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.