Catex Token Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,537.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $145,986.35 and approximately $47,537.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.24 or 0.04582357 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00069837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037063 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009645 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.