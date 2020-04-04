Ccore Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Ccore has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $7,190.88 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.02627645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00203255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047384 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ccore Token Trading

Ccore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.