CCUniverse (UVU) Price Tops $0.0002

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. CCUniverse has a market cap of $4,702.70 and approximately $5,936.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 50.6% lower against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005338 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About CCUniverse

UVU is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

