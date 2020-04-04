CEEK VR Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, LATOKEN and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $708,173.35 and $200.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053865 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.44 or 0.04683326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037194 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014725 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009791 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003400 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

