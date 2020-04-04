Celer Network Market Capitalization Tops $6.00 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Bilaxy and TOKOK.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000703 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.04627119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00069314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037169 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Binance and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

