Centauri (CTX) Reaches Market Cap of $54,880.72

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $54,880.72 and approximately $476.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centauri has traded up 87.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.04574707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00068934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037109 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Centauri Profile

CTX is a coin. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 47,879,123 coins and its circulating supply is 47,076,705 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

