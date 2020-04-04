Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.40% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVCY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 93.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $10.73 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

