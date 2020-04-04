Centrality Price Tops $0.0564 on Top Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $47.51 million and $91,864.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000821 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.29 or 0.02594714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201599 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,521,184 tokens. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai.

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.