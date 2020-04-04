Centurion Price Up 64.4% Over Last 7 Days (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 203.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Centurion has traded up 64.4% against the US dollar. One Centurion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, ExcambrioRex and Crex24. Centurion has a total market cap of $15,958.09 and $95.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org.

Buying and Selling Centurion

Centurion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

