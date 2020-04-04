CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$45,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 over the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

