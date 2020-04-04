Chainlink (LINK) Hits Market Cap of $809.31 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00033740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay, IDEX and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $809.31 million and $190.34 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.75 or 0.02608160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00202432 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000609 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00104730 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink launched on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, COSS, Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Mercatox, OKEx, Radar Relay, Coinbase and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

