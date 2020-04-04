ChainX Market Capitalization Tops $3.48 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $282,047.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00011356 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.51 or 0.02605257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00201392 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047142 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,472,700 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

