ChainX (PCX) Price Reaches $0.80 on Major Exchanges

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00011646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $278,418.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014611 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.88 or 0.02609803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00203652 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,481,300 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

