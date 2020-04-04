Change (CAG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $528.00

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Change has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Change token can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bibox and Kucoin. Change has a total market capitalization of $719,128.61 and approximately $528.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.37 or 0.02624932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00202212 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Change’s genesis date was October 14th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. The official website for Change is getchange.com. Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Change is medium.com/@changebank. The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Change can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Change should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

